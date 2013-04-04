Upfronts 2013: Investigation Discovery LaunchingNewsmagazine with Tamron Hall

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Tamron Hall, the Today

show correspondent and MSNBC host, will anchor a new newsmagazine for

Investigation Discovery, the network announced Thursday in advance of its

upfront presentation in New York.

Deadline: Crime with

TamronHall, produced by NBC

News' Peacock Productions, will explore why crimes happened and how they were

investigated.

The network has tapped actress Charisma Carpenter (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) to host Surviving Evil, featuring dramatic and

emotional stories of women who fought back and survived attacks.

Other new series (with mostly self-explanatory titles)

include Southern Fried Homicide, Elder

Skelter, Darkness Outside of Town (wt), The

First Kill (wt), The Bad Old Days,

Imposters, A Stranger in My Home, Obsession: Dark Desires, Beauty Queen

Murders, I'd Kill For You, Evil In-Law and Fear Thy Neighbor. Those will join 22 returning series on the

network's 2013-14 slate.

ID previously announced it is expanding its daytime

programming with new series Tabloidhosted by Jerry Springer.