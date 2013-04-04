Upfronts 2013: Investigation Discovery LaunchingNewsmagazine with Tamron Hall
Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013
Tamron Hall, the Today
show correspondent and MSNBC host, will anchor a new newsmagazine for
Investigation Discovery, the network announced Thursday in advance of its
upfront presentation in New York.
Deadline: Crime with
TamronHall, produced by NBC
News' Peacock Productions, will explore why crimes happened and how they were
investigated.
The network has tapped actress Charisma Carpenter (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) to host Surviving Evil, featuring dramatic and
emotional stories of women who fought back and survived attacks.
Other new series (with mostly self-explanatory titles)
include Southern Fried Homicide, Elder
Skelter, Darkness Outside of Town (wt), The
First Kill (wt), The Bad Old Days,
Imposters, A Stranger in My Home, Obsession: Dark Desires, Beauty Queen
Murders, I'd Kill For You, Evil In-Law and Fear Thy Neighbor. Those will join 22 returning series on the
network's 2013-14 slate.
ID previously announced it is expanding its daytime
programming with new series Tabloidhosted by Jerry Springer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.