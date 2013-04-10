Upfronts 2013: IFC Orders Three Comedy Pilots

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

IFC has ordered three comedy pilots and put eight scripts in

development for 2014 series consideration, the network announced on Wednesday

in advance of its upfront presentation.

The scripted pilots are: Timms

Industrial Piping (working title), which is shot in stop-motion animation

with baby dolls playing adults characters and is set in a fictional Wisconsin

town where the CEO of its biggest employer goes missing in a plane crash.

Garfunkel & Oates

centers on the misadventures of a female comedy-folk duo and International Plan is about two

newly-single guys who form a friendship while traveling the world looking for

love.

Ordered scripts include projects based on the short film American Storage, one starring Reno 911's Kyle Dunnigan, one based on

Chris Gethard's recent autobiographical book Stupid Life, and another created and written by Megan Mullally.

IFC will hold its 2013-14 upfront event for advertisers on

Thursday evening at New York's Roseland Ballroom.