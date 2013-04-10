Upfronts 2013: IFC Orders Three Comedy Pilots
IFC has ordered three comedy pilots and put eight scripts in
development for 2014 series consideration, the network announced on Wednesday
in advance of its upfront presentation.
The scripted pilots are: Timms
Industrial Piping (working title), which is shot in stop-motion animation
with baby dolls playing adults characters and is set in a fictional Wisconsin
town where the CEO of its biggest employer goes missing in a plane crash.
Garfunkel & Oates
centers on the misadventures of a female comedy-folk duo and International Plan is about two
newly-single guys who form a friendship while traveling the world looking for
love.
Ordered scripts include projects based on the short film American Storage, one starring Reno 911's Kyle Dunnigan, one based on
Chris Gethard's recent autobiographical book Stupid Life, and another created and written by Megan Mullally.
IFC will hold its 2013-14 upfront event for advertisers on
Thursday evening at New York's Roseland Ballroom.
