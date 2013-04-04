Upfronts 2013: ID Greenlights 'Tabloid' With Jerry Springer as Host

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Investigation Discovery has greenlit a new series Tabloid that will be hosted by Jerry Springer.

ID has ordered 10 episodes of the weekly, one-hour series that will premiere in the first quarter of 2014. The show will have Springer exploring some of the most bizarre stories featured in the supermarket checkout line tabloids. Springer will continue to host his syndicated daytime talker The Jerry Springer Show.

"There really was no other choice for this series other than the king of daytime talk himself, Jerry Springer, to complement ID's incredible stories of revenge, betrayal and real-life drama," said Henry Schleiff, president and GM, Investigation Discovery.

Tabloidis produced for Investigation Discovery by Radley Studios and Espiritus Productions. Brandon Hill and Chad Itskowitz are executive producers for Radley Studios, and Bill Katz is executive producer for Espiritus Productions.