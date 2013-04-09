Upfronts 2013: GSN Orders Quiz Show ‘The Chase'
New York -- GSN has ordered eight one-hour episodes of the
U.K. inspired quiz show The Chase, to be produced in connection with ITV
Studios America, the network announced at its upfront presentation Tuesday
morning at the Sony Club.
The Chase has a team of four contestants answer
quick-fire questions to amass money while withstanding intimidation from
"The Beast," a quiz genius. The series will premiere on GSN later
this year.
Chase joins the previouslygreenlit new version of Minute to Win It hosted by Apolo Anton Ohno,
which GSN announced will premiere June 25 at 8 p.m.
Fueled by acquisitions like Family Feud and original
series The American Bible Challenge (the network's highest-rated
original ever), GSN grew 40% with adults 18-49 and 31% among adults 25-54 in
primetime season to date, according to Nielsen.
Hoping to continue that growth, GSN has put six series in
development: Dance Rivals, about two rival dance studios in Utah; It
Takes a Church, where a congregation searches for suitors for a single
parishioner; and Mind of a Man, where two female contestants try to
guess how men would answer questions about dating, marriage and working with
the help of a celebrity panel.
Also on tap are The
Imposter, where two contestants with an existing relationship move
into another family's home for 48 hours and must guess which family member is a
fake embedded with the real family; the dating show Where Have You Been All
My Life, where singles must choose a date based only on old photos and
stories of their potential suitors; and You Don't Know What You're Missing,
a game show that challenges family members to recall 10 meaningful items on
display in their home.
GSN grew its distribution to 77 million homes in
the last year, and will pass 80 million in 2013, according to president and CEO
David Goldhill. Executive VP of ad sales John Zaccario also noted the network
added 106 new advertisers in the last year.
