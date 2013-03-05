Upfronts 2013: Fox to Launch Cable Sports Network Aug. 17

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

New York -- After more than a year's worth of rumors and

speculation, Fox on Tuesday finally announced its plans to launch a 24-hour

cable sports network.

Fox Sports 1, which will be rebranded from racing channel

Speed beginning Aug. 17, will boast 4,800 hours of live programming including

exclusive event coverage, news and original shows, making up 55% of the schedule. The

new network will be available in over 90 million homes, making this the biggest

sports network launch ever.

"Our 'secret,' admittedly a very poorly kept one, is now

revealed," said Eric Shanks, Fox Sports Media Group copresident and COO. "Fans

are ready for an alternative to the establishment, and our goal for FS1 is to

provide the best in-game experience possible, complemented by informative news,

entertaining studio shows and provocative original programming."

The launch efforts will be led in part by David Hill, the

former head of the Fox Sports Media Group, who some 20 years ago spearheaded

the debut of Fox Sports, seeded by News Corp.'s acquisition of the National

Football Conference rights that had been held by CBS.

Last July, Hill, in a restructuring, was named senior

executive VP of News Corp. to oversee domestic and international "programming

and digital products," with Shanks and fellow FSMG copresident and COO Randy Freer reporting to Peter Rice, the chairman of Fox Networks

Group.

After countless stories leading up to Tuesday, Fox didn't

announce a deal with the Catholic 7, the seven breakaway Big East schools that

will tip off their own basketball-centric league. They are expected to retain

the conference's old moniker and add Butler, Xavier and Creighton. Freer said Fox hopes "to wrap something up in the not-too distant future."

Fox's push is a gambit to produce more affiliate and

advertising revenue by leveraging recently secured game and match rights. The

debut of the service comes as ESPN's empire extends across myriad sports and

platforms and as NBC and CBS try to build the business and profile of their

national cable services, NBC Sports Network and CBS Sports Network. The

already crowded sports space -- which is again at the center of cries about

escalating programming costs -- also includes league-owned, national services

from the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL, not to mention regional sports networks

covering pro and college teams across the U.S.

At the outset, Fox Sports 1 will carry college basketball

from the Big 12, Pac-12 and Conference USA and college football from those

three conferences, as well as the Big Ten conference championship game. Soccer

programming will include UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the

CONCACAF Champions League. The other live sports to air at launch will be the

UFC, which has a fight scheduled for the Aug. 17 launch date.

In 2014, Fox Sports 1 will begin airing Major League

Baseball regular season games, some playoff games and a live game-in-progress

look-in show. Also in 2014, the Pac-12 Football Conference Championship game

will air on FS1. NASCAR begins airing Sprint Cup Series races beginning in

2015. FS1 will also begin airing the Women's World Cup in 2015 and the Men's version in 2018.

In addition to live-sports programming, FS1 will have major news franchise Fox

Sports Live, that will include regularly-scheduled

programming, hourly updates and a ticker that will run at the bottom of the

screen, much like ESPN has. The daily Fox Sports Live program will air at 11 p.m., going head-to-head against the Los Angeles-produced version of ESPN's SportsCenter.

A morning newscast will launch in January 2014 during the network's coverage of

Super Bowl XLVIII.

Along with live events and news coverage, FS1 will also have

Rush Hour, which will be hosted by former Live! cohost Regis

Philbin. The format will be styled after The View with Philbin serving

as the host of a panel that will rotate between sports professionals, celebrity

guest and fans. The one-hour Rush Hour will air at 5 p.m. and be

followed by Fox Football Daily, which will be an extension of Fox's Fox

NFL Sunday, the network's Sunday pregame show. Fox Football Daily

will have the same talent at Fox NFL Sunday, including Terry Bradshaw,

Howie Long and Jay Glazer, as well as Erin Andrews and Gus Johnson. Both are

expected to debut at launch in August.

The Fox documentary franchise BEING will air on FS1

with the first subject to be Mike Tyson.

The "double box" commercial format, which splits

the screen during commercial breaks to keep one camera remaining on the field,

will be the norm for FS1.

Also launching with the linear network is Fox Sports GO, a

TV Everywhere offering that will be available on iPhone, iPad and Android

devices. Fox Sports GO will feature over 1,000 live games and events from Fox, FS1

and Fox Sports' 22 regional sports networks. The offering will also include

scores, highlights, news, stats and analysis.

"As a company we haven't been afraid to innovate and take

well-calculated risks," added Freer. "We've devoted significant resources over

the last few years to acquire and/or extend multiplatform rights with a wide

variety of leagues and governing bodies well into the next decade, enough to

give us a rich schedule right out of the box."

Mike Reynolds contributed to this story.