Upfronts 2013: Fox Extends Deal With Gordon Ramsay, Announces 'MasterChef' Spinoff

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Fox has signed chef Gordon Ramsay to a new multi-year deal and announced a MasterChef spinoff series to premiere in the 2013-14 season.

Junior MasterChef, based on the U.K. format, will be Ramsay's fifth series on the network and focus on young cooks between the ages of 8 and 13. On the series, Joe Bastianich and Graham Elliot will join Ramsay on the judging panel. Shine America and One Potato Two Potato will produce.

Fox has also renewed MasterChef for another two seasons (its fourth launches May 22) and the flagship Hell's Kitchen for a 13th season. Ramsay also helms Hotel Hell, which was renewed for a second season last August, and Kitchen Nightmares, which ends its sixth season on Friday.

"Gordon brings an incredible level of energy and passion to each of his series that our viewers absolutely love, so we are thrilled that he will continue building his brand here on Fox," said Mike Darnell, president of alternative entertainment at Fox. "He's a global superstar, and the success and longevity of his unprecedented five series on our network proves that America just can't get enough of Gordon."

Hell's Kitchen, currently in its 11th season, is averaging a 2.8 rating with adults 18-49 and 6.3 million total viewers on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.