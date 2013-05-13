Upfronts 2013: Fox Announces Nine New Shows and Return of '24'

Complete Coverage:Upfronts 2013

Upfronts 2013: Fox Pilot Trailers

Updated 11:03 a.m. ET

As it wraps a mixed

2012-13, Fox is opening the wallet for next season, spending more than it

ever has on originals and welcoming five new comedies, four new

dramas and two significant event series.

The net's 2013-14

schedule, announced Monday, also includesa revival of its legacy hit 24as a compressed,

12-hour "event series" featuring Kiefer Sutherland returning as Jack

Bauer. Another event series from M. Night Shyamalan called Wayward Pines stars

Matt Dillon as a Secret Service agent unraveling a vexing mystery in an Idaho

town.

Kevin Reilly, Fox

Broadcasting's entertainment chairman, noted the net "will play with order

patterns," citing the 15-episode order for The Following, which

broke out to become 2012-13 most-watched new show. "There's no magic

number. Shows will premiere and be staggered throughout the year. They will

premiere in the spring and arc into the summer. They will premiere in the

summer and continue into the fall."

Given consumer

viewing trends across platforms, Fox plans on continuing to push

experimentation. "We're really going to try to break out of the confines

of the traditional broadcast season," Reilly said. "Our goal as a

network is virtually year-round original programming and we're going to get

pretty close to that this year."

Reilly defended

broadcast's turf, noting that The Following has reached 17 million

viewers a week when all platforms and airings are counted. He said that was

better than all but one series on all of basic cable, AMC's The Walking

Dead.

"We live by a

different standard," Reilly said. "We cancel shows that most cable

networks would declare a success and would live with."

In 24, Sutherland

is set to return as Jack Bauer. No plot details were divulged, but Howard

Gordon will be back as executive producer. The series will unfold

chronologically, as with the initial run from 2001 to 2010, but skipping

certain hours depending on events and plot developments.

"The spine of

the 24 episodes was always about 12

hours, with twists and connective tissue in between," Reilly said.

Fox isn't ruling out the possibility of a regular recurrence of 24

beyond the upcoming revival, and Reilly noted the net's event

series strategy is designed to yield some renewable franchises.

Mondays, fortified

with breakout The Following this season, will add the J.J.

Abrams-produced futuristic police drama Almost Human as well as

period mystery Sleepy Hollow, from Star Trek-Transformers

screenwriters Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci.

Tuesdays are

comedy-focused, continuing last season's four-half-hour strategy. Freshmen

Dads, from Seth MacFarlane and his Ted collaborators, and Brooklyn

Nine-Nine, a single-camera show starring Andy Samberg and Andre

Braugher, will lead into returning vets New Girl and The Mindy

Project.

On Thursdays, Greg

Kinnear heads the cast of Rake, a character-driven drama based on an

award-winning Australian series. Its exec producers include Rescue Me's

Peter Tolan and Spider-Man's Sam Raimi.

Fridays will see

pint-size chefs compete in new reality series with the working title Junior

MasterChef as well as Enlisted, an Army-themed single-camera comedy

created by Kevin Biegel (Cougar Town, Scrubs).

Wednesdays and

Sundays remain intact as showcases for X Factor/American Idol and

a signature animated block, respectively. Reilly declined to comment on

reports that Idol, whose ratings have dropped by double digits, was set

to clear the decks and replace all of its judges for next season. He did say

the show will return to three judges, not the four it has featured in

recent seasons, adding that the net and showrunners would go to work Friday

morning, following its season finale, to retool its format. Reilly blamed the

ratings slump on format issues more than any other factor.

Announced series yet

to be scheduled for midseason include Gang Related, Surviving Jack,

Us & Them and Murder Police.

While there are a

few question marks for Fox heading into the season, it has the ultimate event

tentpole to build on in the form of Super Bowl XLVIII, the first cold-weather,

outdoor Super Bowl being played at the New York-area MetLife Stadium. Fox

said New Girl and one of its new comedies will get the heavily promoted

spot after the game.

Along with their

programming lineup, execs also touted the imminent arrival of dynamic ad

insertion to allow delayed viewing to deliver stronger value for advertisers.

Reilly will steer the

net's annual upfront presentation to advertisers late Monday

afternoon at New York's Beacon Theatre. More analysis and executive

comment to follow.

FOX 2013-14 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times Eastern)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM

Bones (fall) / ALMOST HUMAN (late fall)

9:00-10:00 PM

SLEEPY HOLLOW (fall) / The Following (midseason)

TUESDAY

8:00-8:30 PM

DADS

8:30-9:00 PM

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

9:00-9:30 PM

New Girl

9:30-10:00 PM

The Mindy Project

WEDNESDAY

8:00-10:00 PM

The X Factor (fall)/American Idol (midseason)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM

The X Factor Results (fall)/American

Idol Results(midseason)

9:00-10:00 PM

Glee (fall)

/RAKE (midseason)

FRIDAY

Fall:

8:00-9:00 PM

JUNIOR MASTERCHEF

9:00-10:00 PM

SLEEPY HOLLOW(encores)

Late Fall:

8:00-9:00 PM

Bones

9:00-9:30 PM

Raising Hope

9:30-10:00 PM

ENLISTED

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM Fox

Sports Saturday

11:00 PM-12:30

AM

Animation Domination High-Def

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM

NFL Game (fall)

7:30-8:00 PM

The OT (fall)

8:00-8:30 PM

The Simpsons

8:30-9:00 PM

Bob's Burgers

9:00-9:30 PM

Family Guy

9:30-10:00 PM

American Dad