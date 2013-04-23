Upfronts 2013: Food Network Serves Up 23 New Series, Specials
Complete Coverage:Upfronts 2013
New York--Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Food Network has
no shortage of new menu additions to its programming lineup.
Brooke Johnson, president of Food Network and sister service
Cooking Channel, speaking to the press at a briefing before Scripps Networks
presentation to advertisers this afternoon at Alice Tully Hall, introduced a
host of new shows that will appear on the channel over the course of the next
year. All told, Food Network has over 23 new series and specials on tap for the
upcoming year, as well as 30 returning skeins.
Giving You The Business, which bows on April 25 at 10
p.m., is a hidden camera show in which the owner of a restaurant picks four
workers who are unwittingly competing to become a franchisee.
Rachael Ray and Guy Fieri will expand the network's Cook-Off
franchise, this time with kids 8-13 exhibiting their culinary talents. The
four-installment Guy & Rachael's Kids Cook-Off (working title) is
scheduled to premiere in September.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.