Upfronts 2013: Food Network Serves Up 23 New Series, Specials

Complete Coverage:Upfronts 2013

New York--Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Food Network has

no shortage of new menu additions to its programming lineup.

Brooke Johnson, president of Food Network and sister service

Cooking Channel, speaking to the press at a briefing before Scripps Networks

presentation to advertisers this afternoon at Alice Tully Hall, introduced a

host of new shows that will appear on the channel over the course of the next

year. All told, Food Network has over 23 new series and specials on tap for the

upcoming year, as well as 30 returning skeins.

Giving You The Business, which bows on April 25 at 10

p.m., is a hidden camera show in which the owner of a restaurant picks four

workers who are unwittingly competing to become a franchisee.

Rachael Ray and Guy Fieri will expand the network's Cook-Off

franchise, this time with kids 8-13 exhibiting their culinary talents. The

four-installment Guy & Rachael's Kids Cook-Off (working title) is

scheduled to premiere in September.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.