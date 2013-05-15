Upfronts 2013: ESPN Deportes to Carry NBA Finals

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

New York -- Next month, when ABC televises the 2013 NBA

Finals, it will be carried by ESPN Deportes as well for the first time, the

Spanish-language net announced Wednesday during its upfront presentation.

The network said that an ESPN Deportes Sports Poll showed

that 55% of Hispanic sports fans liked the NBA, putting it among the top five.

Last year's finals were boosted by a 12% Hispanic viewership.

The Spanish-language sports net will also add more MLB games

in 2014, when the new rights deal with the league kicks in. Included in that

will be the Home Run Derby that is part of All-Star week.

ESPN Deportes will increase its soccer programming heavily,

including an original slate "Road to Brazil 2014" geared around next

summer's World Cup.

The lineup will include a documentary series, Destino Brasil, a series about popular

soccer cities (Capitales del Futbol), and another documentary about the

Mexico-United States rivalry, Gringos at

the Gate. Dream Job: El

Reportero's third season will be centered on the World Cup as well.

In addition, ESPN Deportes will increase its Liga MX and

Copa MX coverage to 120 matches per season.

Later this year, ESPN Deportes will launch ESPN

Sync, the first Spanish-language app. The Web-based app will deliver a

real-time second-screen experience that the network says will be

"synchronized" with live events. It will consist of social media

elements as well.