Upfronts 2013: CW Orders Four Dramas to Series

Updated at 6:32 p.m. ET

The CW joined NBC in picking up new series on Thursday, adding three science fiction dramas and the historical piece Reign to its 2013-14 schedule.

Based on the upcoming book series by Kass Morgan, The 100 takes place 97 years after a nuclear war destroys civilization as 100 lone human survivors are sent back to Earth to look into re-colonizing the planet. The series is from Warner Bros. Television and Alloy Entertainment.

The Tomorrow People, based on the 1970s UK series, is about a group of young people born to human parents but who have special powers that they use to fight evil. The series from Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and Fremantle Media co-stars Robbie Amell, whose brother headlines the network's Arrow.

Based on a Spanish format, Star-Crossed (formerly Oxygen) centers on the romance between a human girl and an alien boy at a suburban high school. Aimee Teegarden (Friday Night Lights) co-stars in the series from CBS Television Studios.

Period drama Reign, also from CBS TV Studios, follows a 15-year-old Mary Queen of Scots as she rises to power in the 16th century French court.

The network previously picked up The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals, giving it five new dramas next season. Hart of Dixie, Arrow, Supernatural, Beauty and the Beast and The Vampire Diaries are also renewed.