Upfronts 2013: CMT Greenlights Four New Series

New York -- CMT announced the addition of four new series

for 2013 during the network's upfront presentation on Tuesday afternoon.

The four new series CMT has slated for this year are Cops

Reloaded, Hillbillies for Hire, an

untitled project with Cassadee Pope and The Dirty South.

Cops Reloaded is a rebooted, "best-of"

version of the long running Fox series Cops that will premiere March 25.

John and Morgan Langly will serve as executive producers. The untitled Pope project will star Voice

winner Cassadee Pope and offer a behind-the-scenes look into her career. From Jersey

Shore executive producer is The Dirty South, which will premiere in

the fall and be styled after the former MTV series. Hillbilliesfor

Hire will premiere in the summer and center around the owners of

"Hillbillies for Hire," a custom prank shop in Polk County, Fla. The

series is from Leftfield Pictures and Brent Montgomery will executive produce.

These join previously announced new series Dog and Beth:

On the Hunt, Guntucky and Bounty Hunters. CMT will begin

airing originals on Sundays starting April 21 with the premiere of Dog and

Beth. CMT will also return series Redneck Island, Swamp Pawn, Dallas

Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team and My Big Redneck Vacation.

CMT also announced during its upfront that it will launch a

new division centered on news and documentaries.

"These

new series and initiatives represent a bolder, louder direction for the

network, and one that aligns perfectly with our largest initiative to date, the

first-time Sunday night premiere of Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,"

said Jayson Dinsmore, executive VP of programming and development.

"Expanding our reach even further, we've created a News & Docs

division that will allow us to cover topical stories through the CMT filter,

and tell larger, more in-depth stories from some of the world's greatest

storytellers."