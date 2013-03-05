Upfronts 2013: CMT Greenlights Four New Series
CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013
New York -- CMT announced the addition of four new series
for 2013 during the network's upfront presentation on Tuesday afternoon.
The four new series CMT has slated for this year are Cops
Reloaded, Hillbillies for Hire, an
untitled project with Cassadee Pope and The Dirty South.
Cops Reloaded is a rebooted, "best-of"
version of the long running Fox series Cops that will premiere March 25.
John and Morgan Langly will serve as executive producers. The untitled Pope project will star Voice
winner Cassadee Pope and offer a behind-the-scenes look into her career. From Jersey
Shore executive producer is The Dirty South, which will premiere in
the fall and be styled after the former MTV series. Hillbilliesfor
Hire will premiere in the summer and center around the owners of
"Hillbillies for Hire," a custom prank shop in Polk County, Fla. The
series is from Leftfield Pictures and Brent Montgomery will executive produce.
These join previously announced new series Dog and Beth:
On the Hunt, Guntucky and Bounty Hunters. CMT will begin
airing originals on Sundays starting April 21 with the premiere of Dog and
Beth. CMT will also return series Redneck Island, Swamp Pawn, Dallas
Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team and My Big Redneck Vacation.
CMT also announced during its upfront that it will launch a
new division centered on news and documentaries.
"These
new series and initiatives represent a bolder, louder direction for the
network, and one that aligns perfectly with our largest initiative to date, the
first-time Sunday night premiere of Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,"
said Jayson Dinsmore, executive VP of programming and development.
"Expanding our reach even further, we've created a News & Docs
division that will allow us to cover topical stories through the CMT filter,
and tell larger, more in-depth stories from some of the world's greatest
storytellers."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.