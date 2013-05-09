Upfronts 2013: CBS Renews 'Criminal Minds' for Ninth Season

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

While it has yet to make any new series pickups, CBS has renewed longrunning procedural Criminal Minds for a ninth season, making it the network's 20th returning series next season.

The network broke the news on its Twitter account Thursday afternoon: "#CBS welcomes back #CriminalMinds for its 9th season. Series renewed for 2013/14 broadcast season." Minds is currently averaging a 3.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 12.2 million total viewers on Wednesdays.

When CBS renewed the majority of its primetime lineup in March, Criminal Minds was left off that list due to cast negotiations. Leads Thomas Gibson and Joe Mantegna, along with costars Shemar Moore, Kirsten Vangsness and A.J. Cook will all return for the ninth season, a network spokesperson confirmed.

Still on the bubble are freshman dramas Golden Boy and Vegas, as well as

long-running procedural CSI: NY and the veteran comedy Rules of Engagement.