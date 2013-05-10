Upfronts 2013: CBS Orders Dramas ‘Hostages,' ‘Intelligence'
CBS kicked off its drama orders on Friday, picking up Hostages and Intelligence to series.
Hostages, about a
family caught in the middle of a political conspiracy, stars Toni Colette (United States of Tara) and Dylan
McDermott (American Horror Story) and
is from Jerry Bruckheimer Television is association with Warner Bros. Television.
Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Omri Givon, Rotem Shamir,
Chayim Sharir, Rick Eid and Jeffrey Nachmanoff are executive producers. Nachmanoff
is also writer and director.
From CBS Television Studios and ABC Studios, Intelligence centers on the U.S. Cyber
Command and the unit built around an agent with a microchip implanted in his brain that allows him to
access the entire electromagnetic spectrum.
Josh Holloway (Lost),
Marg Helgenberger (CSI) and Meghan
Ory star in the series executive-produced by Michael Seitzman, David Semel,
Tripp Vinson and Rene Echevarria.
CBS also picked up four new comedies to series on Friday: Chuck Lorre's Mom, The Millers starring Will Arnett, Crazy Ones starring Robin Williams and Rob Greenberg's We Are Men.
