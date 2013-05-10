Upfronts 2013: CBS Cancels 'CSI: NY,' 'Vegas,' 'Golden Boy,' 'Rules'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Updated at 7:26 p.m. ET

After picking up two new drama series and four comedies on Friday, CBS has pulled the plug on the long-running CSI: NY and freshman dramas Vegas and Golden Boy as well as veteran comedy Rules of Engagement.

All four were considered dead after being left out of the network's large-scale renewal of 12 series in March.

Vegas had a decent premiere on Tuesdays last fall and but didn't quite live up to the Eye's high standards: it averaged a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49 and 9.1 million viewers and was shipped to Fridays in March. CSI: NY, also airing on Fridays, drew a 1.2 rating and 8.7 million total viewers in its ninth season; its cancellation leaves the flagship CSI the lone remaining series in the franchise.

Golden Boy, which took Vegas' Tuesday 10 p.m. timeslot, averaged a 1.4 rating and 7.9 million viewers, while perennial benchwarmer Rules, drew a 1.8 rating and 5.9 million viewers in season seven.