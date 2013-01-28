Upfronts 2013: Cartoon Network Slates Nine New Series

Cartoon Network on Monday announced nine new series joining

its lineup in the 2013-14 season as well as four specials/movies.





Cartoon Network Studios will produce three new animated

comedy series developed from its shorts program: Steven Universe, about

the youngest member of a team of magical Guardians of the Universe; Uncle

Grandpa, about the exploits of a magical uncle and grandpa; and Clarence,

about an optimistic boy who wants to do everything. Steven Universe and Uncle

Grandpa are both slated for 2013.





The network has two superhero series from Warner Bros.

Animation: Teen Titans Go!, features the return of Robin, Starfire,

Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg and premieres in April. Beware the Batman,

based on characters from the Dark Knight franchise, debuts on CN's DC Nation

block this summer.





A new series from LEGO, Legends of Chima, will

premiere this summer, with three quarterly installments of LEGO's The Yoda

Chronicles, a new CG-animated foray into Star Wars, also on tap.





FremantleMedia Ltd. will distribute the musical-comedy series

Grojband, about a 12-year-old rocker whose lyrics are inspired by his

sister's diary entries; The Tom and Jerry Show is a new iteration of the

famous cat-and-mouse duo from Warner Bros. Animation; and animated reality

series Total Drama will return with a heroes vs. villains format in Total

Drama All Stars.





Cartoon also has a number of specials on tap for 2013,

including an Adventure Time special on Feb. 18 featuring Donald Glover

and Neil Patrick Harris; a half-hour Regular Show Thanksgiving special; and

the re-imagining of The Powerpuff Girls in a CG special featuring an

original song by Ringo Starr.





In lieu of a big New York upfront presentation this year,

Cartoon Network is givingindividual client presentations on the road through March.