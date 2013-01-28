Upfronts 2013: Cartoon Network Slates Nine New Series
Cartoon Network on Monday announced nine new series joining
its lineup in the 2013-14 season as well as four specials/movies.
Cartoon Network Studios will produce three new animated
comedy series developed from its shorts program: Steven Universe, about
the youngest member of a team of magical Guardians of the Universe; Uncle
Grandpa, about the exploits of a magical uncle and grandpa; and Clarence,
about an optimistic boy who wants to do everything. Steven Universe and Uncle
Grandpa are both slated for 2013.
The network has two superhero series from Warner Bros.
Animation: Teen Titans Go!, features the return of Robin, Starfire,
Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg and premieres in April. Beware the Batman,
based on characters from the Dark Knight franchise, debuts on CN's DC Nation
block this summer.
A new series from LEGO, Legends of Chima, will
premiere this summer, with three quarterly installments of LEGO's The Yoda
Chronicles, a new CG-animated foray into Star Wars, also on tap.
FremantleMedia Ltd. will distribute the musical-comedy series
Grojband, about a 12-year-old rocker whose lyrics are inspired by his
sister's diary entries; The Tom and Jerry Show is a new iteration of the
famous cat-and-mouse duo from Warner Bros. Animation; and animated reality
series Total Drama will return with a heroes vs. villains format in Total
Drama All Stars.
Cartoon also has a number of specials on tap for 2013,
including an Adventure Time special on Feb. 18 featuring Donald Glover
and Neil Patrick Harris; a half-hour Regular Show Thanksgiving special; and
the re-imagining of The Powerpuff Girls in a CG special featuring an
original song by Ringo Starr.
In lieu of a big New York upfront presentation this year,
Cartoon Network is givingindividual client presentations on the road through March.
