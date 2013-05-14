Upfronts 2013: ABC Shrinks 'Dancing With the Stars' to One Night, 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' to Lead Off Overhauled Tuesday

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Updated at 1:51 p.m. ET

ABC will reduce its aging Dancing With the Stars franchise

to one night in the fall, combining its performance and results show into one Monday broadcast and completely remaking Tuesday with Joss Whedon's anticipated

new drama Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and trying again for a comedy block at 9 p.m.

Two new comedies, nostalgic family sitcom The Goldbergs

and Trophy Wife starring Malin Akerman will air on Tuesdays where ABC

failed to create a block with Happy Endings and Don't Trust the B----

in Apartment 23 this season (both series were canceled). On a conference

call with reporters Tuesday, ABC Entertainment Group president Paul Lee said he

wasn't turned off by relaunching the night because the network "made sure we

put shows that we knew were going to get behind and market," pointing to

confidence in S.H.I.E.L.D. and Goldbergs. "It's key if you open a

night now you do that."

Though ABC is still planning two cycles of Dancing With

the Stars next season, it hopes combining the results into a two-hour Monday

show "can really build a sense of occasion to that night," Lee said. He noted

the network would also look to casting that can age down the older-skewing

reality series.

ABC will add two new comedies to its Wednesday lineup with Back

in the Game, about a single mom who moves back in with her estranged father

(James Caan), and Super Fun Night starring Bridesmaids breakout

Rebel Wilson will get the coveted 9:30 p.m. slot after Modern Family.

Despite the failure of young adult comedy Happy Endings, Lee said that

the female friendship-themed Super Fun Night and midseason's Mixology,

about a group of 30-somethings at a bar, are "much broader shows that can bring

in wider audience."

Thursday at 8 p.m., which has been a problem timeslot for

the network the last few seasons (R.I.P. Last Resort, Zero Hour, Charlie's

Angels) will go to the spinoff drama Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

Lee billed the night as a "powerful night of powerful women" and predicted the

spinoff would create better flow for the night than past attempts as well as

bring an existing franchise audience.

Two others dramas bowing in the fall will get 10 p.m. time

periods, with Lucky 7, about a group of gas station employees who win

the lottery, to air on Tuesday, and Betrayal, a limited series about an

unhappily married female photographer who begins an affair with a high-powered

attorney, will cap off Sunday.

In order to reduce repeats in its serialized drama-heavy

lineup, ABC will schedule some of its dramas in two batches of 12 episodes next

season, with limited series filling the gap between the fall and spring runs.

The bridge series will be both scripted and unscripted -- the network has

ordered new fantasy reality competition series The Quest to fill in for Once Upon a Time

on Sundays, while new supernatural drama Resurrection starring Omar Epps

will likewise be saved for a shortened midseason run.

Lee said the strategy would be employed for a "select group"

of dramas (to be announced) though it's "not impossible that limited series can

run on" to another season of 12-13 episodes. The idea is to "make for better

storytelling this year" saying that series could "benefit from that focus" to

make each of its limited episodes as good as the pilot. Other unscheduled

midseason dramas that could be used as bridges include Killer Women from

executive producer Sofia Vergara and Mind Games starring Steve Zahn and

Christian Slater as brothers who solve problems with psychological

manipulation.

The rest of ABC's schedule remains mostly intact, except for

The Neighbors, which moves to Friday to create a comedy block with the

returning Last Man Standing. Returning comedy Suburgatory also

remains unscheduled.

In reality The Bachelor and cooking

competition series The Taste have both been renewed for later in the

2013-14 season. The network also picked up the Pixar special Toy Story of

Terror starring the original voice cast from the film franchise.

ABC's fall primetime schedule is as follows (all times

listed are Eastern); new shows in UPPERCASE:

MONDAY

8:00 p.m.

"Dancing with the Stars"

10:00 p.m. "Castle"

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m.

"MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D."

9:00 p.m. "THE GOLDBERGS"

9:30 p.m. "TROPHY WIFE"

10:00 p.m. "LUCKY 7"

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. "The

Middle"

8:30 p.m. "BACK IN THE GAME"

9:00 p.m. "Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. "SUPER FUN NIGHT"

10:00 p.m. "Nashville"

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. "ONCE

UPON A TIME IN WONDERLAND"

9:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy"

10:00 p.m. "Scandal"

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. "Last

Man Standing"

8:30 p.m. "The Neighbors"

9:00 p.m. "Shark Tank"

10:00 p.m. "20/20"

SATURDAY

8:00 p.m.

"Saturday Night College Football"

SUNDAY

7:00 p.m.

"America's Funniest Home Videos"

8:00 p.m. "Once Upon a Time"

9:00 p.m. "Revenge"

10:00 p.m. "BETRAYAL"