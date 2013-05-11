Upfronts 2013: ABC Renews Six Dramas, Four Comedies

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

ABC has renewed six of its drama series for the 2013-14 season, including the freshman Nashville, and four comedy series: Suburgatory, Modern Family, The Middle and Last Man Standing



Country soap Nashville was the only drama slightly on the bubble; the 10 p.m. drama starring Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere is heavily time-shifted, rising from a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 in the overnights to a 2.4 when live+7 day viewing is counted.

Scandal is ending a red-hot season, hitting a series high 3.2 rating for its most recent episode, topping its lead-in, fellow Shonda Rhimes drama Grey's Anatomy. The veteran series is still strong after nine seasons, however, averaging a 4.2 rating and 11.2 million viewers in live+7.

Castle is renewed for a sixth season. It drew a 2.7 rating and 12.2 million viewers this season. Once Upon a Time, Revenge,Suburgatory and Last Man Standing have all been picked up for their third season. Modern Family and The Middle were also renewed for a fifth season.