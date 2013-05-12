Upfronts 2013: ABC Renews ‘The Neighbors'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

ABC has finally renewed freshman comedy The Neighbors, the network confirmed late Saturday, a day after

handing out the rest of its 2013-14 pick-ups.

Though panned by critics, the family sitcom averaged a 2.0

rating with adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m.,

according to Nielsen live+7 day data.

Fellow rookie comedy Family Tools, whose premiere was pushed to May, has ben canceled. The series starring Kyle Bornheimer as a chronic screw-up who takes over the family handyman business fell to a 1.1 rating in its second episode last week.

Neighbors joins returning

comedies Modern Family, The Middle,

Suburgatory and Last Man Standing

on ABC's schedule.

The network also on Friday ordered five new half-hours to series.