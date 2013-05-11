Upfronts 2013: ABC Picks Up Marvel's 'S.H.I.E.L.D.,' Rebel Wilson Comedy, 'Goldbergs'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Updated at 8:50 p.m. ET

ABC placed the first of its new series orders late Friday, adding Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and comedies Super Fun Night starring Rebel Wilson and The Goldbergs to its 2013-14 schedule.

S.H.I.E.L.D., considered a shoo-in for a series pick-up from the pilot stage, is executive produced by Joss Whedon (The Avengers) and stars Clark Gregg reprising his role as Agent Phil Coulson from the Marvel films as he assembles a select group of agents to investigate the strange and unknown across the world.The drama is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television and executive produced by Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.

Comedy Super Fun Night, which was developed by CBS last season, stars Wilson (Bridesmaids) as a junior attorney who has a standing date with her two best friends every Friday night. Wilson wrote and executive-produced the series from Conan O'Brien's Conaco Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Wilson's Bridesmaids co-star Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm) star in The Goldbergs, a family comedy set in the 1980s. Adam F. Goldberg (Breaking In) wrote and executive produced the semi-autobiographical comedy from Adam Sandler's Happy Madison and Sony Pictures Television.