Upfronts 2013: ABC Picks Up Comedies With James Caan, Bradley Whitford, Drama 'Mind Games'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Updated at 9:11 p.m. ET

ABC continued its new series orders, picking up the comedy Back in the Game starring James Caan, Trophy Wife starring Malin Ackerman and Kyle Killen drama Mind Games.

Back in the Game is about a former all-star softball player who moves back in with her estranged father (Caan) and offers to coach her son's baseball team of misfits. The comedy is from 20th Century Fox Television/Kapital Entertainment.

Mind Games (formerly Influence) stars Steve Zahn and Christian Slater as brothers and partners at an agency who solve clients' problems using psychological manipulation. Killen (Awake) writes and executive produces the 20th TV drama along with Keith Redman.

Ackerman stars in Trophy Wife as a reformed party girl who marries an older man (Bradley Whitford) and instantly inherits three stepchildren and his two ex-wives. Bradley Whitford also stars in the single-camera comedy from ABC Studios.

The three pick-ups join drama Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and comedies Super Fun Night and The Goldbergs with series orders at ABC next season.