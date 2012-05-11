Upfronts 2012: Univision Gets Into the 'TV Everywhere' Game

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Univision will launch its first TV Everywhere service this summer,

UVideos Digital Network, the network announced Friday, ahead of its upfront

presentation next Tuesday.

The new UVideos service will feature content from

Univision's entire portfolio of networks. Speaking during the network's

pre-upfront press call Friday, Randy Falco, president, Univision, said the new

digital service "will enable advertisers to reach Hispanics on a

centralized platform."

Currently in BETA, the

new service is expected to launch this summer. Falco touted his network's 94%

live viewership rate, saying he isn't afraid of losing viewers to online. "Not

only do we have our audience consuming our content on multiple platforms around

the clock, our linear television offerings have not suffered as a result,"

said Falco. "From where we sit today, we are very confident in the power

of our brand."

Continuing to strengthen its partnership with Televisa, Univision

studios will co-produce a webnovela. The network is also working on two other

webnovelas with crossover star Kate del Castillo. All three will be made

exclusively for UVideos. "Our exclusive partnership with Televisa is one

of the most important elements to our programming advantage," said Cesar

Conde, president, Univision Networks. "Televisa is the Hollywood

of the Hispanic medium."

Univision executives, once again, pointed out that while the

audience for English-language broadcast networks continue to dwindle, theirs

keeps rising. "Our audience is watching more, they're staying longer and they're

increasingly using mobile," said David Lawenda, president, advertising

sales and marketing.

After launching three branded networks dedicated to sports, novelas

and news, the network is looking to launch new genre-specific, broadband

channels. "We have a world-class programming portfolio that is unrivaled

by any competitor, in any language," said Conde.

As for the network's recently-announced partnership with ABC

News, Conde said he hopes the venture will appeal "to a broader audience

because of the increasing influence that Latinos have had in the U.S.

across all aspects. Conde said that more details about the new TV network will

come out in the coming weeks.

As for new programming on the linear networks, Conde called

this upcoming fall, "the biggest fall season in our history." Univision

will launch two new novelas -- both part of its Televisa partnership -- Amor Bravio and Por Ella Soy Eva. This summer will feature a Friday daytime concert

series Despierta America Concert Series.

Univision will have a special Sábado Gigante

50th anniversary celebration.

New seasons of ¡Mira

Quién Baila!, Nuestra Belleza, Parodiando and Pequeños Gigantes will also debut later this year.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary this fall, Univision

will honor the occasion the by undergoing a transformation for the first time

in 20 years, complete with a new logo and on-air look.