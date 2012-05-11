Upfronts 2012: Univision Gets Into the 'TV Everywhere' Game
Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012
Univision will launch its first TV Everywhere service this summer,
UVideos Digital Network, the network announced Friday, ahead of its upfront
presentation next Tuesday.
The new UVideos service will feature content from
Univision's entire portfolio of networks. Speaking during the network's
pre-upfront press call Friday, Randy Falco, president, Univision, said the new
digital service "will enable advertisers to reach Hispanics on a
centralized platform."
Currently in BETA, the
new service is expected to launch this summer. Falco touted his network's 94%
live viewership rate, saying he isn't afraid of losing viewers to online. "Not
only do we have our audience consuming our content on multiple platforms around
the clock, our linear television offerings have not suffered as a result,"
said Falco. "From where we sit today, we are very confident in the power
of our brand."
Continuing to strengthen its partnership with Televisa, Univision
studios will co-produce a webnovela. The network is also working on two other
webnovelas with crossover star Kate del Castillo. All three will be made
exclusively for UVideos. "Our exclusive partnership with Televisa is one
of the most important elements to our programming advantage," said Cesar
Conde, president, Univision Networks. "Televisa is the Hollywood
of the Hispanic medium."
Univision executives, once again, pointed out that while the
audience for English-language broadcast networks continue to dwindle, theirs
keeps rising. "Our audience is watching more, they're staying longer and they're
increasingly using mobile," said David Lawenda, president, advertising
sales and marketing.
After launching three branded networks dedicated to sports, novelas
and news, the network is looking to launch new genre-specific, broadband
channels. "We have a world-class programming portfolio that is unrivaled
by any competitor, in any language," said Conde.
As for the network's recently-announced partnership with ABC
News, Conde said he hopes the venture will appeal "to a broader audience
because of the increasing influence that Latinos have had in the U.S.
across all aspects. Conde said that more details about the new TV network will
come out in the coming weeks.
As for new programming on the linear networks, Conde called
this upcoming fall, "the biggest fall season in our history." Univision
will launch two new novelas -- both part of its Televisa partnership -- Amor Bravio and Por Ella Soy Eva. This summer will feature a Friday daytime concert
series Despierta America Concert Series.
Univision will have a special Sábado Gigante
50th anniversary celebration.
New seasons of ¡Mira
Quién Baila!, Nuestra Belleza, Parodiando and Pequeños Gigantes will also debut later this year.
In celebration of its 50th anniversary this fall, Univision
will honor the occasion the by undergoing a transformation for the first time
in 20 years, complete with a new logo and on-air look.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.