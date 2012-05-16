Upfronts 2012: Turner Partners With Funny Or Die on Ad Sales, Content
Turner Broadcasting Inc. has entered into a partnership with the online comedy site Funny or Die.
Turner
Broadcasting -- which includes TBS and Adult Swim -- is taking a
minority equity stake in Funny or Die; Turner's digital sales force will
serve as the exclusive seller of advertising opportunities with the site. Turner has worked in the past with Funny or Die on the creative
side, but will now partner on content that reaches across all platforms,
including television, mobile and tablets.
"We're
investing in Funny or Die because we can take their great content and
give it a wider audience through the incredible reach of TBS," said
Steve Koonin, president of Turner Entertainment Networks. "TBS and Funny or Die will give people a laugh anywhere, anytime and on any device."
"We've
worked with Funny or Die in the past because their sensibilities and
creator-friendly environment matches ours," said Stuart Snyder,
president/COO Turner's Animation, Young Adults & Kids Media Group,
which includes Adult Swim. "This extension of our relationship will now
allow us to bring even more great comedy content to our audience."
Funny or Die was launched in 2007, and averages over 16 million unique
visitors and 60 million video views per month. The website's founders
are Gary Sanchez Productions (Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Chris
Henchy), Creative Artists Agency, Randy Adams and Michael Kvamme. Judd
Apatow is also a principal partner.
"We're
thrilled by our acquisition of Turner," said McKay. "We're now taking a
long hard look at Viacom. These are heady days over here at Funny or
Die."
