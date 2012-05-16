Upfronts 2012: Turner Partners With Funny Or Die on Ad Sales, Content

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Turner Broadcasting Inc. has entered into a partnership with the online comedy site Funny or Die.

Turner

Broadcasting -- which includes TBS and Adult Swim -- is taking a

minority equity stake in Funny or Die; Turner's digital sales force will

serve as the exclusive seller of advertising opportunities with the site. Turner has worked in the past with Funny or Die on the creative

side, but will now partner on content that reaches across all platforms,

including television, mobile and tablets.

"We're

investing in Funny or Die because we can take their great content and

give it a wider audience through the incredible reach of TBS," said

Steve Koonin, president of Turner Entertainment Networks. "TBS and Funny or Die will give people a laugh anywhere, anytime and on any device."

"We've

worked with Funny or Die in the past because their sensibilities and

creator-friendly environment matches ours," said Stuart Snyder,

president/COO Turner's Animation, Young Adults & Kids Media Group,

which includes Adult Swim. "This extension of our relationship will now

allow us to bring even more great comedy content to our audience."

Funny or Die was launched in 2007, and averages over 16 million unique

visitors and 60 million video views per month. The website's founders

are Gary Sanchez Productions (Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Chris

Henchy), Creative Artists Agency, Randy Adams and Michael Kvamme. Judd

Apatow is also a principal partner.

"We're

thrilled by our acquisition of Turner," said McKay. "We're now taking a

long hard look at Viacom. These are heady days over here at Funny or

Die."