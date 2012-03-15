Upfronts 2012: Nick Rolls Out Expansive Development Slate

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

New York -- Vowing not to let recent ratings woes stop its programming creativity, Nickelodeon announced the development of more than 650 new episodes of original series as part of its upfront presentation here Wednesday.

Stating that the network is "in fantastic shape," president of Viacom Inc.-owned Nickelodeon Group Cyma Zarghami told advertising executives gathered at Jazz at Lincoln Center that the network has been the top-rated cable network for 17 straight years (on 24-hour basis) and the network is "not planning to give that up."

"The upfront featured performances by Cymphonique Miller and Gravity 5 (How to Rock), boy band Big Time Rush and former The X Factor competitor Rachel Crow.

