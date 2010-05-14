Upfronts 2010: ABC Picks Up 'Body of Proof' and 'Off the Map'
ABC has picked up the procedural
Body of Proof and the medical drama Off the Map from Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, the network confirmed May 14.
Body of Proof
stars Dana Delany as a brilliant medical examiner whose unorthodox
technique puts her at odds with her colleagues. Executive producers are
Chris Murphey and Matt Gross.
Off the Map revolves
around three doctors who jettison traditional positions at U.S.-based
hospital to toil at an isolated tropical clinic. Rhimes, Betsy Beers
and Jenna Bans are executive producers.
Both series are from ABC Studios.
