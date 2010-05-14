Upfronts 2010: ABC Picks Up 'Body of Proof' and 'Off the Map'

ABC has picked up the procedural

Body of Proof and the medical drama Off the Map from Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, the network confirmed May 14.

Body of Proof

stars Dana Delany as a brilliant medical examiner whose unorthodox

technique puts her at odds with her colleagues. Executive producers are

Chris Murphey and Matt Gross.

Off the Map revolves

around three doctors who jettison traditional positions at U.S.-based

hospital to toil at an isolated tropical clinic. Rhimes, Betsy Beers

and Jenna Bans are executive producers.

Both series are from ABC Studios.