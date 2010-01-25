Upfront Week Welcomes Back Univision

Upfront week is suddenly looking a whole lot livelier.

Univision Communications said today that it would participate in the main

Mid-May event after a 12 month absence. Last year the company opted for a

series of regional meetings. Univision will present on Thursday, May 20. The

CBS/Time Warner-owned broadcast network The CW will also present the same day.

Univision, the Spanish language broadcast network, owned by

a group of private equity firms, is looking to target more mainstream

advertisers who will be in town for the main broadcast week. The company has a

lot to talk about this year given that it will host the World Cup and believes

this year's census will help persuade marketers to spend more money in

Spanish-language media. Univision was bought for $13.7 billion in 2006 by a

consortium including Texas Pacific Group and media mogul Haim Saban.

Univision is the second broadcast network to say it would

return to upfront week. NBC is also planning to restore its place at the front

of the queue when it unspools its fall programming plans on Monday, May 17.

Neither Univision, nor NBC have confirmed where their upfront presentations

will be held.