UpfrontWeek Takes on a Spanish Flavor

During this year's

upfront week, the number of Spanish-language programmers presenting are

equaling the number of English ones, reports the New York

Times.

Five Hispanic

broadcasters are making their pitches to advertisers this week, the most that

ever have during "upfront" week. Fox Hispanic Media and Telemundo staged theirs

on Tuesday, Discovery U.S. Hispanic on Wednesday, and Vme and Univision set for

Thursday. Last Thursday, CNN en Espanol threw a party for advertisers in New York.

Even English

networks that market to Hispanics gave a heavy portion of their upfront to

those properties. ESPN gave a lot of attention to ESPN Deportes during their

upfont; Deportes will produce their first scripted series, El Diez

(Ten).

ABC is giving a

key role on their upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot to a Hispanic; Ramon

Rodriguez will play the role of Bosley. The network also added HÃ©ctor Elizondo

to the cast of the Tim Allen led Last Man Standing.

The increased

attention given to Spanish-language networks are due to the information released

in the 2010 Census, which showed heavy growth of Hispanic population. On

Tuesday the J.M. Smucker Company (Smucker's, Crisco, Folgers) announced it

would buy Rowland Coffee Roasters, who specialize in Hispanic-branded coffee.