Upfront Season Hearkens Back to the Beginnings

With the upfront season in full swing, the events have

not lost their image of hefty deals and competitive buying, Adweek reported.

Present-day upfront events are mostly filled with lunches

and meetings, although the heart of the upfront still remains a marketplace.

When the upfront market began in 1948, only three networks - CBS, ABC and NBC -

ruled the space, with no specific schedules. In 1962, ABC altered its

programming lineup so that premieres occurred in one week in the fall. Five

years later, ABC offered ratings guarantees, which placed an insurance policy

on its deliveries.

In the 60s to the 80s, upfront events were more

parties than meetings. The annual William Morris upfront party has gone from a

star-packed gathering to its last large event in 2008 at the Museum of Modern

Art. These days, business deals are laid out in lunches and meetings, not

during drinks at a party.

Cable introduced original programming such as Mad Men on AMCand The Shield on FX

that changed the layout of the upfronts, with more money going to them instead

of the Big Four. During the 1999-2000 season, cable only took half the dollars taken

by the Big Four. This year will be the first time cable matches broadcast in

the upfront season, with the broadcast network sellers expecting to increase

their upfront commitments by 7.5% per year to $9.23 billion. As the cable

networks are expected to match this, the total upfront take could total $18.5

billion.

Upfront events, although evolved from their festive

beginnings, are still the best way for buyers and sellers to commit to

long-term deals, even with naysayers predicting the demise of the upfronts, the article said.