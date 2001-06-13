Upfront momentum building

Ad agencies have spent much of the week registering client budgets with the networks for proposed spending in the upfront market.

A source close to the situation at CBS said the network has received 70% of anticipated upfront budgets. By week's end, the source said, the network will have responded with proposed pricing and placement schedules for many if not most of those budgets. Negotiations will probably start next week, the source said.

Sources at other networks said the budget registering process is ongoing although it was unclear whether any or all were as far along as CBS.

- Steve McClellan