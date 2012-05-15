Upfront Media Buyer First Impressions: Hot for Fox, Tepid on NBC

Granted, one's upfront first impressions are often based on

three things: a) Watching a few minutes of trailers of each new show; b)

Analyzing the proposed schedule for any network's coming fall season; c) Your

gut. Whether scientific or not, they're telling, and a random conversation with

assorted media buying agency execs on Monday had them mostly praising Fox and

giving tepid reviews to NBC following each of their presentations.

Most first blush reactions were that none of the 12

scripted shows NBC announced for fall and midseason really stood out as

potential tent-poles to turn around the network's ratings woes, at least in the

short term. They also agreed that, with the network throwing so many shows out

there that, with no standouts, particularly among the new comedies, it was hard

to distinguish one from another. Hopefully for NBC, the buyers and their

advertiser clients will watch all the pilots before making their upfront buys.

Agency execs were scratching their heads over the network's

decision to not only return its Thursday, low-rated, two-hour comedy block

pretty much intact, but also to move newsmagazine Rock Center with Brian

Williams leading out of the block at 10 p.m. Viewers of the block's

comedies have a median age of around 40, while Rock Center's median age

is 58. The question is, where's the audience flow? On Thursday nights, CBS' 9

p.m. series Person ofInterest does have an older median age

audience of 58, but that's similar to its 10 p.m. series, The Mentalist, allowing for better audience flow and more

retention.

Buyers told MBPT that Thursday is a night of major

importance to movie companies and retailers looking to capture weekend consumers,

leaving them confused as to the thinking behind moving a series to 10 that is

both old-skewing and ratings deficient. This season, Rock Center

has averaged 3.5 million viewers, and a 0.9 in the 18-49 demo, with

that demo rating being the lowest among all regularly scheduled Big Four network

primetime series.

Agency execs were also not convinced that the series NBC is

touting to be its next big hit, J.J. Abrams' Revolution, about a world

living without electricity, is going to score big ratings and succeed. Most

buyers agree that the broadcast network audience in general has not embraced

sci-fi series (ABC's Lost may

be classified as an exception but after a premiere season averaging 19

million, it only drew 6.9 million in its final season in 2010) and also

wondered about the mostly female audience flow out of The Voice and into

a sci-fi series.

One agency exec-who like all did not want to speak for

attribution, since they have to do business with NBC and the other networks-remarked,

"Evolution will last longer than The Playboy Club did for

NBC," in reference to this current season's NBC freshman drama that was

the first new primetime series cancelled, after only three episodes.

"Clearly, NBC has decided to go after younger viewers

with comedy," another agency exec said. "But four nights a week of

comedy is a lot of comedy on one network. I guess they are trying to leverage

it while the genre is hot but I think they will be lucky if they can stay flat

in the ratings next season with the schedule they introduced."

Some agency execs were sympathetic to NBC having to return

so many low-rated series, pointing out that a show that only averaged 3.5

million viewers and a 1.5 18-49 rating this season might still do better next

season than an untested new series. Clearly, the network had to play it safe in

some instances.

As far as NBC bringing back its hit singing competition show

The Voice in the fall rather than saving it for next midseason again,

most agency execs said the move is also risky. With Fox also airing a retooled version of TheX-Factor with new judges Britney Spears and Demi Lovato

this fall-although not on the same nights as The Voice-there is a chance that viewers might get overdosed on

singing competition shows in general.

One agency exec said he hoped NBC wouldn't start using The Voice like ABC used Who Wants to

Be a Millionaire back in the early 2000s, running the show on even

more nights and causing viewers to eventually tune out, killing the show

before its time.

All that said, these are the opinions of media buyers, and

early ones at that. It's really going to be up to the viewers as to what they

will watch and deem a hit. That said, it's the buyers who are putting down the

ad dollars on behalf of their clients, and also giving their clients advice;

right or wrong, their opinions will count in the mix.

And that should make Fox happy, since buyer reaction to its

new shows and schedule was much more positive.

Buyers liked the fact that the network is protecting its two

new comedies on Tuesday night by putting them behind returning sitcoms.

Reaction on the two new comedies was mixed. Most buyers MBPT spoke with like Ben

& Kate leading out of Raising Hope on Tuesday at 8:30,

and fewer liked The Mindy Project leading out of New Girl at

9:30 p.m. However, even the buyers who were not keen on the clips they saw

of the Mindy show believe it could capture the lead-in audience watching

New Girl, pointing out that

Mindy Kaling has a big following both from her role on NBC's The Office

and on Twitter.

Buyers also like Fox's two new dramas, The Mob Doctor, which will air on Monday nights at

9, and the midseason police drama The Following, starring Kevin Bacon.

They concede that Mob Doctor has a tough Monday night time slot,

going up against The Voice and CBS's high-rated sitcom block, along

with ABC's Dancing With the Stars, but those shows all skew heavily

female. The Mob Doctor might be able to pick up those hard to reach

males. Even though the lead character is a woman, there are lots of male

characters throughout the story line.

Buyers like Fox's moving Glee to Thursday night

leading out of X Factor at 9. It has

just the target audience movie studios and retail advertisers are looking

for. Glee has a median age audience of 39. Adding to the enticement of

advertisers will be the appearances in separate short story arcs of Kate Hudson

and Sarah Jessica Parker on Glee.

Despite the media fanfare, most buyers think after an

initial pop in the X Factor ratings as viewers tune in to see Spears and

Lovato, viewership will level off. "I don't think Britney and Demi will

boost ratings that much in the long run," one agency exec said, echoing

the view of several others. "But it will keep down the show's median

age a bit."

Whether or not the buyers are right in the long run about

their impressions of the shows is of less consequence than this vital first

impression. It's their regard for a network's schedule overall that can

determine which one is perceived to be the hot network worthy of the early

upfront dollars at the highest cost-per-thousand rates, and which network is not.

With ABC and CBS still set to make their upfront

presentations among the Big Four English-language broadcast networks, the

pecking order in buyers' minds is up in the air. Right now, however, Fox seems

to have helped itself most.