Upfront Commercial Price Expected to Rise

For

the second straight year marketers are expected to spend more money in

advance on commercials for the upcoming season, according to The Wall Street Journal.

TV

advertising continues to be the one marketplace to remain unaffected by

the current economic climate; last-minute spots during the spring as

well as the advance cost for the fall are both rising. Barclays Capital

projects the broadcast networks to have a growth of 7% to 8% and a 15%

for cable.

In

2010, ad spending rose from 2009's dismal recession. The broadcast

networks saw upfront commitments grow 15% to $7.37 billion, says BofA

Merrill Lynch Global Research. The Cable Television Advertising Bureau

reports that cable networks experienced an even greater 19% rise to $8

billion. Commercial price rose 9%.

Not

everyone shares the same rose-colored viewpoint however. Some ad buyers

argue that the constant upward motion of prices could push marketers to

go online instead.

The

National Football League's bleak labor situation also could throw a

wrench into the marketplace, though it could it end up being a gain for

broadcast. The threat of any missed games could force NFL advertisers to

reserve more space in primetime, which would drive up the prices even

further. On the other hand, some TV execs worry that any cancellation of

games would see marketers backing out of their commitments made during

upfront season, leaving potholes everywhere.

In

the coming weeks, companies such as Viacom, Discovery Communications,

CBS Corp, Time Warner Inc. and Walt Disney Co. will be reporting their

first-quarter earnings.