Upfront 2014: Travel Channel Greenlights 10 Original Series

Travel Channel will expand its original programming lineup with 10 new original series that encompass numerous genres including exploration and cooking, the network announced Wednesday.

The new series for the Scripps Networks-owned service include American Grilled, which pits grill masters from various backgrounds against one another in an outdoor cooking competition; Big Crazy Family Adventure, which follows adventurer Bruce Kirkby and his family as they trek from Vancouver to the Himalayas; Big Time RV, which chronicles a Florida-based RV dealership; Booze Traveler (wt), which follows cocktail connoisseur Jack Maxwell as he samples specialty cocktails from around the world; and Expedition Unknown (wt) which chronicles the adventures of Josh Gates as he investigates iconic mysteries across the globe.

Other shows include Hotel Amazon (wt), chronicling longtime friends seeking to build a world-class resort within the Peruvian Amazon; Resort Rescue, which follows hospitality consultant Shane Green as he helps rescue struggling hotel and resorts; Tours by Unger, which showcases the exploits of American tour guide Brian Unger; Underground BBQ Challenge, a cooking competition show starring chef G. Garvin; and World Access (wt) which uncovers fascinating sites and hidden locations.

