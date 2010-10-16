Updated: Fox Goes Dark on Cablevision Systems

Updated 11:25 a.m. ET

Despite some late inning jockeying by both sides, Fox Networks and Cablevision Systems failed to reach a carriage agreement by the midnight Friday deadline, resulting in three broadcast stations and three cable networks going dark on the MSO's systems in the New York metropolitan area.

Now the parties are scheduled to resume talks at noon on Oct. 16, according to published reports.

At 12:01 a.m. broadcast stations WNYW Channel 5 and WWOR Channel 9 in New York went dark before the starts of episodes of The Simpsons and Tyler Perry's House of Payne. WTXF in Philadelphia also went dark for Cablevison customers as did cable networks Fox Deportes, NatGeo Wild and Fox Business Network. On the New York broadcast stations, Cablevision instead aired a lengthy message beginning : "We regret to inform you that News Corp., in an act of corporate greed, has pulled the plug on Fox 5 and My 9..."

