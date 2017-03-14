Update: Nominate Next Wave of Leaders

Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News have opened nominations for the 2017 Next Wave of Leaders, part of the inaugural VIDWeek event series.

The Next Wave of Leaders class will be honored at a live awards breakfast at The Stewart Hotel in New York on Friday, June 16, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

The staffs of B&C and Multichannel News are looking for 20 executives 40 years old and under who are on the rise and doing great things now. The nominations are not limited to specific categories and range across content, distribution, advertising, technology and all categories related to media and entertainment. Connected to an event for the first time, Next Wave of Leaders succeeds MCN's 40 Under 40 report on the editorial calendar and will appear in both magazines.

Please include specifics on what the nominees have done and are working on moving forward, a full bio and reasons for nominating the person.

For those looking to nominate someone for the Next Wave of Leaders, click here. The deadline for submissions is March 20.