Up TV Promotes Manwaring, Peery, Courson

Up TV has promoted three executives, with Philip Manwaring named chief financial officer and chief technology officer, Reta Perry promoted to chief administrative and operations officer, and Becky Courson named VP and controller.

Manwaring joined the company in 2008 and was previously executive VP of finance and strategy. In addition to his oversight of finance, accounting and research, he will oversee Up’s consumer facing technology. Prior to Up, Manwaring was chief technology officer with Integrity Media.

Peery joined Up in 2012. Prior to Up, she spent 14 years at Turner Broadcasting System, including seven years as VP/deputy general Counsel for Cartoon Network. She also spent nine years at The Weather Channel.

Courson joined Up in 2013 from Mobile Media Enterprises. She spent 15 years at Turner Broadcasting, much of it as the VP/controller for Cartoon Network.

Cable net Up TV focuses on family entertainment.