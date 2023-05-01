UP Entertainment to Launch AspireTV Plus, GaitherTV Plus SVOD Services

UP Entertainment will add two additional subscription video-on-demand services to its portfolio with the launches of GaitherTV Plus and AspireTV Plus.

Aspire TV Plus, powered by the African-American targeted AspireTV linear channel, will launch this fall and feature lifestyle/entertainment content as well as a diverse selection of movies, series and independent films, documentaries and more that highlight stories and experiences of Black audiences, the company said. The linear AspireTV service was founded in 2012 by Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and purchased by UP Entertainment in 2019.

Music-based GaitherTV offers full-length concerts and specials, series, documentaries, early premieres of new performances and shows and exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews from award-winning country, gospel, Bluegrass and Christian performers. The service will retail at $4.99, according to UP officials.

The two standalone streaming services will join the $5.99 per month UP Faith & Family SVOD offering.

“Gaither is a beloved brand with a huge, passionate following and is perfect for a commercial-free streaming experience,” UP Entertainment Founder and CEO Charlie Humbard said in a statement. “AspireTV Plus brings compelling original programming from our leading Black and urban lifestyle brand.”

Added Gospel Music Hall of Famer Bill Gaither: “UP is a leader in presenting family-friendly entertainment with relevant, engaging platforms to households everywhere. We are looking forward to sharing GaitherTV Plus in new ways through this new partnership with UP Entertainment.”