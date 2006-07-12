Univision’s World Cup Ratings Bonanza

As expected, Univision scored significant ratings gains for the 2006 World Cup. Univision averaged 1.5 million households per match, a 118% jump over the 2002 World Cup and 80% over the 1998 tournament.

Many of the viewers tuning in to watch the matches on Univision were not Hispanic. In a press release, the network cited an estimated 50 million viewers of which 21 million were not Hispanic. The release did not provide additional specific details, and Univision did not respond to requests for any further information about World Cup viewing by non-Hispanics.

Telefutura benefited from the World Cup as well, though far less dramatically than Univision. An average of 326,000 households watched its set of matches. Its ratings represented a 66% increase over the 2002 World Cup.

Univision.com also had its best month ever in June with some 12 million unique visitors.