Univision's Salinas, Fox's Guilfoyle and Williams Join Diversity Discussion Lineup

Univision anchor María Elena Salinas and Fox News Channel’s Kimberly Guilfoyle and Juan Williams have joined the lineup for NewBay Media’s Diversity Discussion on Dec. 5.

Salinas, who has coanchored Noticiero Univision since 1987, will participate in the opening keynote Q&A. B&C and Multichannel News editorial director Mark Robichaux will moderate the session, which will cover the topic of television news’ importance to diverse segments.

Guilfoyle and Williams, cohosts of The Five on FNC, will keynote the luncheon discussion, which will be moderated by Multichannel News editor Tom Umstead and will look at diversity on TV in post-election America.

Also among the highlights for the event are the Diversity in TV & Video Awards. The recipients include the teams behind WGN America’s Underground, ESPN Films’ 30 for 30, O.J.: Made in America and FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Also being feted are execs from Comcast Cable, MediaCom, HBO, Showtime Sports and more.

For more on the Diversity Discussion event, which takes place at New York’s Convene Conference Center Dec. 5, go to thediversitydiscussion.com.