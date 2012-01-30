Univision's '¡Q'Viva! The Chosen' Premieres to 2.2 MillionViewers

The premiere of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's talent

competition series ¡Q'Viva! The Chosen

averaged 2.2 million total viewers in its premiere on Univision on Saturday,

Jan. 28, according to Nielsen.

The 7 p.m. telecast drew 1 million adults 18-49, improving

the time period by 34% in the key demo and 37% in total viewers compared to the

audience for the prior three Saturdays.

Following Q'Viva's

premiere, Sábado Gigante averaged 2.8

million total viewers and 1.2 million adults 18-49 at 8 p.m., a season high.

Q'Viva follows

Lopez, Anthony and Jamie King as they travel Latin America looking for the

region's best musicians and performance artists who will be brought to the U.S.

to star in a live show.