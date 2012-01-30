Univision's '¡Q'Viva! The Chosen' Premieres to 2.2 MillionViewers
The premiere of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's talent
competition series ¡Q'Viva! The Chosen
averaged 2.2 million total viewers in its premiere on Univision on Saturday,
Jan. 28, according to Nielsen.
The 7 p.m. telecast drew 1 million adults 18-49, improving
the time period by 34% in the key demo and 37% in total viewers compared to the
audience for the prior three Saturdays.
Following Q'Viva's
premiere, Sábado Gigante averaged 2.8
million total viewers and 1.2 million adults 18-49 at 8 p.m., a season high.
Q'Viva follows
Lopez, Anthony and Jamie King as they travel Latin America looking for the
region's best musicians and performance artists who will be brought to the U.S.
to star in a live show.
