UnivisionGoes Live with UVideos

In a bid to tap into the heavy usage of online and mobile

video by Hispanics, Univision Communications has launched UVideos, a bilingual

digital network targeting that will offer a wide range of the company's content

on multiple devices.

The content, which includes the popular Televisa programming

airing on Univision, is available via UVideos.com and the UVideos mobile app on

iOS and Android compatible devices.

Content on UVideos is available for free, generally 24 hours

after airing.

As part of an upfront deal between Univision and the Starcom

Mediavest Group (SMG), UVideos launched on October 29th with a

number of SMG advertisers, including Allstate, Microsoft and Wendy's.

"UVideos offers a compelling new way for U.S. Hispanics to connect

with Univision Networks and watch their favorite shows anytime, anywhere, while

also creating new opportunities for advertisers and distributors," said Kevin

Conroy, president of Univision Interactive and Enterprise Development, in a

statement. "It provides our audience with new ways to experience their favorite

programming, and engage new viewers, many of whom prefer English language

experiences, with easy access to the best story telling on television."

In announcing the service, Univision also unveiled new

research conducted by Nielsen that found "more than one-third of

Spanish-speaking U.S. Hispanic consumers say that the ability to consume

content on multiple devices when and where it is convenient are among the most

important factors when considering a digital video service."

The research also found that "more than 60 percent of

Spanish-speaking U.S. Hispanic consumers surveyed said they like to share clips

with friends online. Similarly, more than 60 percent of those consumers

surveyed said they have a desire for more Spanish-language digital video

content."

As part of the launch, the company is premiering "Te

Presento a Valentin" (I Present You, Valentine), the first webnovela

co-produced by Univision and Televisa, on the new digital network.

The UVideos.com and the UVideos mobile app also include a time-syncing

feature powered by Arktan and Digitalsmiths is providing search and

recommendation functionality.