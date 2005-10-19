Univision Ups New York Sales Exec

Univision is elevating Judy Kenny, most recently senior VP and New York manager for Univision, Telefutura and Galavision, to executive VP of network sales. She will be charged with day-to-day sales for theUnivision network, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language broadcaster.

In recent years, Univision has been working to translateits ratings dominance into a larger advertising take. The network isaggressively courting general market advertisers and categories, such aspharmaceutical, that have been slow to enter the Hispanic market.

“Judy has an outstanding track record of achievement here at Univisionand has excelled as a New York manager,” Dennis McCauley, Co-President, Univision Network Sales said in a statement. “We believe that Judy’sknowledge of the media landscape and our company’s assets will propel Univision to the next level.”

Previously, Kenny had spent a year as VP of network sales in New York. Prior to joining Univision, she worked in sales at ABC foreight years. She is also a veteran of two major ad agencies, Young &Rubicam and BBDO.