Univision Unveils Upfront Details
Univision
Communications said Tuesday (April 6), it will hold it's 2010 upfront
presentation at Jazz at Lincoln Center, part of New York's
Time Warner Center
at 3.00 p.m., E.T. on May 20.
The
network had previously announced the day of the event, but had not given a
venue of timing. The company will talk about its two broadcast networks,
Univision and TeleFutura as well as cable network Galavision and its radio, Web
and mobile assets.
Univision
Communications CEO Joe Uva told B&C
last week that the Hispanic media giant is considering launching new services
both online and in mobile. The network will also be showcasing new programming
in its 10 p.m. hour.
A press
conference will be held after the presentation at 4:30 p.m.
