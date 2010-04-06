Univision Unveils Upfront Details

Univision

Communications said Tuesday (April 6), it will hold it's 2010 upfront

presentation at Jazz at Lincoln Center, part of New York's

Time Warner Center

at 3.00 p.m., E.T. on May 20.

The

network had previously announced the day of the event, but had not given a

venue of timing. The company will talk about its two broadcast networks,

Univision and TeleFutura as well as cable network Galavision and its radio, Web

and mobile assets.

Univision

Communications CEO Joe Uva told B&C

last week that the Hispanic media giant is considering launching new services

both online and in mobile. The network will also be showcasing new programming

in its 10 p.m. hour.

A press

conference will be held after the presentation at 4:30 p.m.