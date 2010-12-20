Univision, Televisa Extend Programming Agreement

Univision Communications Inc. and Grupo Televisa announced Monday that the two companies have closed a deal extending their long-term program license agreement (PLA) to 2025. The companies have also agreed to a PLA granting Televisa the rights to broadcast Univision content in Mexico.

This completes a deal made in October, when Televisa agreed to invest $1.2 billion in Univision and expand its long-term programming agreement with U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster to 2020. Univision received exclusive U.S. Spanish language rights to Televisa's programming for use on its networks and digital media platforms.

In connection with the investment, three Televisa representatives have joined the Univision Board of Directors, bringing its total to 20 members. Emilio Azcárraga Jean, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Televisa, Alfonso de Angoitia, Executive Vice President of Grupo Televisa, and Enrique F. Senior Hernández, Managing Director of Allen & Company LLC., were named to the Board of Univision. José Bastón Patiño, President of Television and Contents and Member of the Executive Committee of Grupo Televisa, was also named alternate member to the Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased that we have moved rapidly from our initial announcement to the completion of this transaction," said Jean. "Our content has reached U.S. Hispanic audiences through Univision for many years. With a rapidly growing Hispanic population and increasing success of our content in the United States, this is a very appropriate moment in time to expand our content offerings and extend our agreement with Univision."

Haim Saban, Chairman of Univision Communications, on behalf of Univision owner Broadcasting Media Partners, Inc., added, "With the expansion and extension of the PLA, Univision can now better serve our audience. This further strengthens our unique relationship with the dynamic U.S. Hispanic community. The transaction brings together teams from both companies working in close partnership to identify initiatives aimed at further driving Univision's success as one of the leading media companies in the U.S."