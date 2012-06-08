UnivisionSurvey Paints a Picture Of Hispanic Millennials

Reaching

millennials is important for any advertisers using English-language media, and

the same goes for advertisers using Spanish-language media as well. There are

15 million Hispanic millennials in the U.S. and they make up 21% of the total

population of 18-34 year olds in the country.

Univision, in

partnership with research company Burke, conducted a survey of Hispanic

millennials to develop an overview of the age group and find out how best to connect

with them. Burke developed the Cultural Connection Index (CCI), a tool that

measures whether a respondent has a high, medium or low connection to various

aspects of their culture.

The survey

found that a majority of Hispanic millennials have a strong connection to their

culture. In fact, 62% of Hispanic millennials have a high or medium CCI and the

study found that one of the ways this connection is expressed is through

self-identification: Two-thirds of Hispanic millennials identify themselves as

Hispanic. If you apply that to the high CCI Hispanic millennial group, that

number jumps to 89%.

The survey

shows that even when Hispanic millennials live in the U.S. for many years, they

continue to retain the cultural connection: 40% of high CCI Hispanic

millennials have lived in the U.S. for more than 10 years.

The study also

shows that cultural connection includes passing on family traditions to

children; observing those traditions, customs and holidays; and enjoying

traditional Latino meals. More than 50% of Hispanic millennials listed cultural

practices as being of high priority. Once again, when just high CCI Hispanic

millennials are broken out from the entire group, the percentage can rise by as

much as 30%.

The study also

found that culturally connected Hispanic millennials are deeply engaged with

technology. They own more smartphones (81% compared to 71% of the total

Hispanic millennial population) and more tablets (27% to 24%), and they are

more active with them as well. In the past three months, high CCI Hispanic

millennials were more likely to download TV shows to their devises (23% vs. 17%

on smartphones, and 20% vs. 18% on tablets). High CCI Hispanic millennials also

averaged two more streams of movies over the past three months than the total

Hispanic millennial population.

Another

finding of the survey was that Hispanic millennials are active brand

experimenters, using digital media to help them make choices-71% of the total

Hispanic millennial population said they are "extremely comfortable" using the

Internet to find out more information on brands and products. The study also

suggests that high CCI Hispanic millennials are more open to hearing from

brands. Of the high CCI group, 57% say they often sign up for email or text

messages from brands, vs. 43% of the total Hispanic millennial population. They

are also more likely to share information about brands via social media

platforms and go online to research a product after having seen a TV commercial

about it.

The study

found that the Spanish language remains important to how Hispanic millennials

connect to and watch media. Of the total Hispanic millennial population, 85%

speak Spanish, and 79% of high CCI Hispanic millennials say its the primary

language they speak at home, with 66% saying they use Spanish to make new

friends.

High CCI

Hispanic millennials also watch TV in Spanish across different genres. They are

much more likely than other Hispanics to watch novelas, which are strongly

linked to Hispanic culture, but are also watching dramas, news, celebrity news

and talk shows.

And soccer

still remains the most watched sport on Spanish language television, with half

of all Hispanics millennials having watched at least one soccer match during

the last six months.