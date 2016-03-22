Univision Stays on U-Verse

Another day, another carriage extension for U-verse and Univision.

U-verse parent AT&T and Univision said Tuesday (March 22) in a joint statement that, yet again, they had extended their temporary carriage of Univision stations and the network on U-verse another 24 hours--until 5 p.m., March 23.

It is the latest in more than a half-dozen extensions as the two sides try to work out an agreement for carriage of those and other Univision nets--the others, remain off U-verse.

Univision stations and networks went off U-verse March 4 amid acrimonious accusations on both sides, but the rhetoric cooled, the stations and Univision network went back on for the Univision-hosted Democratic debate and have remained on through a series of extensions of various lengths.

Related: Univision Starts New Digital Innovation Push

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) last week urged a resolution ASAP for the sake of the Latino community, saying it "has an unprecedented opportunity this year to be a strong and decisive voice in our nation’s future."

While AT&T asked that the access be extended to Univision's other networks--UniMás, Galavisión, and Univision Deportes--that has not been the case.