Univision Revenue Up 2.1% in Q4

Univision Communications announced fourth quarter revenue of $515.9 million,
a 2.1% gain from the same quarter the year before. Adjusted operating income
before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) decreased 1.4% to $210.5 million
in the fourth quarter of 2009.
The Spanish-language media company's overall net revenue was down 2.9% for the
full 2009.
"Univision made significant strides in many areas in 2009, even while
navigating through a very challenging economic environment," said
President/CEO Joe Uva. "We diversified our revenue streams through new
retransmission consent agreements and key strategic partnerships; enhanced our
future content offerings and production capabilities through the launch of
Univision Studios; delivered strong, competitive ratings and maintained our
strong leadership positions across all platforms; and effectively managed our
balance sheet and strengthened our capital structure for the long-term."
Univision's television revenue was $420.1 million in the fourth quarter, up
from $392.8 million in the same quarter a year before. Radio revenue was $83.7
million, down from $99.4 million, and Interactive Media was $12.1 million, down
a bit from $13 million in the previous fourth quarter.
Univision owns 64 television stations and owns and/or operates 68 radio
outlets, along with the Univision, Galavision and TeleFutura networks.