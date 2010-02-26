Univision Revenue Up 2.1% in Q4

Univision Communications announced fourth quarter revenue of $515.9 million,

a 2.1% gain from the same quarter the year before. Adjusted operating income

before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) decreased 1.4% to $210.5 million

in the fourth quarter of 2009.

The Spanish-language media company's overall net revenue was down 2.9% for the

full 2009.

"Univision made significant strides in many areas in 2009, even while

navigating through a very challenging economic environment," said

President/CEO Joe Uva. "We diversified our revenue streams through new

retransmission consent agreements and key strategic partnerships; enhanced our

future content offerings and production capabilities through the launch of

Univision Studios; delivered strong, competitive ratings and maintained our

strong leadership positions across all platforms; and effectively managed our

balance sheet and strengthened our capital structure for the long-term."

Univision's television revenue was $420.1 million in the fourth quarter, up

from $392.8 million in the same quarter a year before. Radio revenue was $83.7

million, down from $99.4 million, and Interactive Media was $12.1 million, down

a bit from $13 million in the previous fourth quarter.

Univision owns 64 television stations and owns and/or operates 68 radio

outlets, along with the Univision, Galavision and TeleFutura networks.