Univision Reaches Retrans Pacts With Time Warner Cable, Dish

The U.S. Spanish-language media leader has reached agreements with Time Warner Cable and satellite provider Dish Network.

The

deal with Time Warner Cable was expected because Univision had reached

an agreement in principle with the nation's No. 2 cable operator.

However, Univision was in a dispute with Dish Network and had begun running crawls on some of its stations that its service could be disrupted after April 1.

