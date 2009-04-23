Univision Reaches Multiyear Retransmission Deal With FIOS

Continuing its run of retransmission-consent deals, Univision Communications Inc. has reached a multiyear deal with Verizon's FiOS TV.

UnivisionUnder the agreement, FiOS will continue to carry the network feeds of Univision and broadcast brethren TeleFutura, as well as cable network Galavision. Moreover, the pact provides for continued distribution of Univision's owned-and-operated broadcast stations, as well as affiliated stations owned and run by Entravision Communications Corp. and Fisher Communications, Inc.

