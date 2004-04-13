Univision Pushes Poll Power of Hispanics

Univision is trying to persuade buyers of political ad time to place more money with its Spanish-language network.

Starting Tuesday, a Hispanic Vote Tool Kit is being sent to candidates' media advisers to pitch them on the importance of reaching the growing Hispanic voter base.

The interactive CD-Rom includes what Univision bills as an "integrated political calculator," which will help media planners figure out their "appropriate Spanish-language media investment" based on data that should hit the planners right where they live--"the potential for Hispanic voters to swing an election outcome," as well as the projection that 8.8 million Hispanics will be registered voters by Election Day 2004, and that historically, 79% of that figure turn out at the polls. But wait, there's more!

The disc also provides testimonials, sample ads, voter profiles and research results on the efficacy of Spanish-language versus English-language ads.