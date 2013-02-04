Univision Promotes, Adds Execs

Univision is making some moves on the executive front.

First, Trisha Pray has been promoted to executive VP of network sales for Univision Communications, the company said Monday. She will report to Keith Turner, Univision's president of sales and marketing, and continue to be based in New York.

"Trisha is respected and beloved by her team, peers and partners in the industry and I couldn't be more pleased that she has accepted this role to lead Univision's network sales efforts," said Turner, in a statement. "She has been a pivotal member of the Univision team for more than 20 years, and her experience, passion and proven track record of success make her the perfect choice to lead our network sales group at a time when Hispanic consumers are at the forefront of many marketers' minds."

She replaces Laura Molen, who departed the company to "pursue other opportunities," according to Univision.

Pray joined Univision in 1989 as an account executive representing Univision Network, as well as 11 owned and operated Univision stations and 26 affiliated stations, to the Midwest advertising and client communities. In 1993, she was promoted to vice president of network sales, directing sales, marketing and new business development efforts in the Midwest for the Univision Television Networks. Most recently, she was the company's senior vice president of network sales.

Pray began her career at Leo Burnett Advertising in Chicago, where she held various roles as a media buyer and planner. She graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business.

Meanwhile, Hilary Dubin joins the company as VP of business development based in Los Angeles and reporting to Jorge Daboub. Dubin will be leading the company's business development efforts in the movie and gaming categories.

Dubin comes to Univision from Telemundo, where she's headed West Coast network sales for the past ten years. Prior to that, Dubin helped launch and run Univision's network and spot sales office in Orange County, Calif.

Finally, Luis Fernandez-Rocha is returning to the Univision Television Group (UTG) as regional vice president reporting to Kevin Cuddihy. Fernandez-Rocha will be responsible for UTG's stations in Raleigh and Atlanta, and he will launch sales teams in Raleigh, Tampa, and Miami for Bounce TV stations. He'll also oversee stations with which UTG has joint sales agreements.

Fernandez-Rocha, who will remain in Miami, returns to UTG after a year at Univision Networks where he helped transform TeleFutura into UniMás.