Univision powers up in Puerto Rico

Univision Communications Inc. said its WLII-TV San Juan, Puerto Rico, has

grown 3 percent in sign-on to sign-off ratings since introducing Univision

programming in April, and it is now leading the highly competitive Puerto Rican

market.

Univision cited September Mediafax ratings, which concluded that WLII-TV's

mid-double-digit growth gave it a win in prime time among both households and

adults 18 through 49, as well as sign-on-to-sign-off.