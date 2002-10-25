Univision powers up in Puerto Rico
Univision Communications Inc. said its WLII-TV San Juan, Puerto Rico, has
grown 3 percent in sign-on to sign-off ratings since introducing Univision
programming in April, and it is now leading the highly competitive Puerto Rican
market.
Univision cited September Mediafax ratings, which concluded that WLII-TV's
mid-double-digit growth gave it a win in prime time among both households and
adults 18 through 49, as well as sign-on-to-sign-off.
